PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Overdue library fines will be wiped out under a new measure recently passed by the trustees of the Free Library of Philadelphia. Officials say the move follows similar policies adopted by many libraries across the country.
The hope is that library users will come back to the library and return the overdue books without penalty.
“We are delighted to be able to join many libraries across the country in removing overdue materials fines as a barrier for customers. We look forward to welcoming back many customers and long-missing materials in the near future,” Board of Trustees Chair Pamela Dembe said in a statement.
While the new policy eliminates fines for overdue materials, fees remain for items that are lost or destroyed.
