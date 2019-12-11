Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect was caught on surveillance video striking a man in the head with a handgun during an armed robbery in the city’s Feltonville neighborhood. Police say the 40-year-old victim was on the 4600 block of G Street when he was approached by an unknown man armed with a gun on the evening of Nov. 30.
The suspect reportedly told the victim “give me everything” before striking the man over the head with the gun and taking his cellphone, car keys, and money.
He was last seen heading towards Courtland Street.
If you have any information regarding this crime or the identity of the suspect, contact the East Detective Division at 215-686-3243.
