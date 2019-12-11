BREAKING:Charges Dropped Against Twin Brother In Connection To Shooting Death Of Mastery Charter North High School Football Star
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect was caught on surveillance video striking a man in the head with a handgun during an armed robbery in the city’s Feltonville neighborhood. Police say the 40-year-old victim was on the 4600 block of G Street when he was approached by an unknown man armed with a gun on the evening of Nov. 30.

The suspect reportedly told the victim “give me everything” before striking the man over the head with the gun and taking his cellphone, car keys, and money.

Credit: CBS3

He was last seen heading towards Courtland Street.

If you have any information regarding this crime or the identity of the suspect, contact the East Detective Division at 215-686-3243.

Comments