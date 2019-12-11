



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia family says today is bittersweet after murder charges against a twin brother are dropped. Charges against Fayaadh Gillard were dropped Wednesday morning in the shooting death of his 18-year-old twin brother, Suhail. Now, prosecutors are planning to take action against the boy’s father because he’s a convicted felon who had a gun.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Suhail Gillard’s death was a “horrific accident.” He also says Suhail’s father, Aleem Gillard, is a convicted felon who never should’ve been in possession of a gun.

Meanwhile, the boy’s family is grieving and trying to figure out where they will go from here.

“Suhail and Fayaadh, they’re the same person. They both walk in the room and it’s like a battery. They work together,” older brother Nafis Woods said.

It’s a bond, family members say, only twin brothers could possess.

“They bring light to every situation that they are in. Every building they walk in they bring light to it. Everybody is happy when they come around. They’re stand-up guys,” Woods said.

Prosecutors say Fayaadh shot and killed Suhail on Dec. 1. Fayaadh was initially charged with his twin brother’s murder, but on Wednesday, prosecutors dropped all charges. Krasner said the boy’s father could face charges.

“We believe Aleem Gillard is responsible for the death of his child, Suhail, and he will be treated accordingly,” Krasner said.

Krasner said the twin brothers and their 16-year-old sister were visiting their father at his Overbrook apartment. He said Gillard was teaching them how to load and unload a gun and also how to clean it when it fired.

After Suhail was shot, Krasner also said Gillard told the surviving children to lie about what happened.

Suhail was set to graduate from Mastery Academy this spring. He was a football standout and his family says he was being recruited by colleges.

Fayaadh was also a student at Mastery and played on the football team.

Woods says his new purpose in life is to make sure the legacy of his brother, who he calls Suddie, lives on.

“Everything I do and we do as a family is going to be for Suddie,” Woods said. “We don’t want his name to die. This is not just another black boy being shot and killed. He’s a legend that will live on.”

The DA’s office says this case is still under investigation. Homicide sources tell Eyewitness News that Gillard hasn’t been charged in connection with his son’s death.