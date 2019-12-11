



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an individual who was under arrest and then lying about the assault, according to the district attorney’s office. Sgt. Jason Reid, who was hired in 2003, has been suspended for 30 days with the intent to dismiss, according to Acting Commissioner Christine Coulter.

The Philadelphia DA’s office says Reid assaulted an individual who was placed under arrest on June 8 and then lied about the circumstances of the assault.

An Internal Affairs investigation found Reid’s statements about charges filed against the individual were not accurate.

“It is disheartening any time an officer entrusted with enormous power over the public’s liberty and lives misuses that power. The actions Sergeant Jason Reid is alleged by his colleagues in the Philadelphia Police Department to have taken against an innocent member of our community are exactly the sort of actions that undermine trust in law enforcement and make us all less safe,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said. “I am grateful to the Internal Affairs Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department for honoring their oath by holding one of their own accountable. No one is above the law.”

Reid has been charged with tampering with public records, simple assault and other related charges.

Police say the 42-year-old most recently worked in the 35th District.