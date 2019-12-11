PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men have been charged in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 31-year-old woman in Camden, officials say. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office says 36-year-old Luis Colon-Molina and 49-year-old Wilfredo Boulones-Cruz, both of Camden, were charged with murder and armed robbery on Dec. 9 for the murder of Hayley Steinberg, of Medford.
Police were called to Farnham Park near the 1600 block of Baird Boulevard for reports of an unconscious woman on Dec. 2, around 12:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found Steinberg dead at the scene.
The Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be multiple stab wounds and ruled it a homicide.
The suspects were apprehended by the Delaware River Port Authority on Dec. 2 after a brief foot pursuit.
Both men were remanded to the Camden County Jail pending a pretrial detention hearing.
