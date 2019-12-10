BREAKING:Police Officer Among 6 Dead In Jersey City Shootout
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Ertz Family Foundation, Julie Ertz, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — World Cup champion Julie Ertz is the 98.1 WOGL Remarkable Woman of the Year. The star player on the United States Women’s Soccer Team received the honor Tuesday at Philadelphia’s Downtown Club.

Along with her accomplishments on the soccer field, Ertz was recognized for her charitable work as part of the Ertz Family Foundation.

Julie’s husband, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, was called to the mic saying Julie’s career is “so much bigger than sports.”

“I love having Zach at these things for sure but I cry and get emotional because I truly love him so much,” Julie Ertz said. “Philadelphia is our home. I can’t thank you guys enough for inviting us into your home and supporting us and making this community feel like that.”

Radio personality Marilyn Russell features a remarkable woman each week on WOGL.

As part of Julie’s award, the radio station is also making a donation to the Ertz Family Foundation.

Comments