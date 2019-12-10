PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — World Cup champion Julie Ertz is the 98.1 WOGL Remarkable Woman of the Year. The star player on the United States Women’s Soccer Team received the honor Tuesday at Philadelphia’s Downtown Club.
Along with her accomplishments on the soccer field, Ertz was recognized for her charitable work as part of the Ertz Family Foundation.
Julie’s husband, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, was called to the mic saying Julie’s career is “so much bigger than sports.”
“I love having Zach at these things for sure but I cry and get emotional because I truly love him so much,” Julie Ertz said. “Philadelphia is our home. I can’t thank you guys enough for inviting us into your home and supporting us and making this community feel like that.”
Radio personality Marilyn Russell features a remarkable woman each week on WOGL.
As part of Julie’s award, the radio station is also making a donation to the Ertz Family Foundation.
