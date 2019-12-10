PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looking for the best place to celebrate New Year’s Eve? The City of Brotherly Love is one of the best options, according to a new survey.
WalletHub put together a list of places to help Americans ring in the New Year without breaking the bank and Philadelphia came in 10th.
The list is based on 28 indicators including the legality of fireworks, nightlife options per capita, walkability, music venues per capita and average price per New Year’s Eve party ticket.
Philadelphia ranked first in legality of fireworks, sixth in walkability, eighth in both average price per New Year’s Eve party ticket and New Year’s Eve events per capita. Wallethub also ranked Philly 12th in restaurants per capita and 16th in nightlife per capita.
Wallethub’s top five places included New York City, Denver, Las Vegas, San Diego and Los Angeles.
Wallethub also ranks Newark, New Jersey as 96th best city to celebrate.
