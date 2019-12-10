



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi will have a familiar face on his squad. According to multiple reports, the Phillies have signed former New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius to a one-year deal.

Gregorius will most likely play short while Jean Segura slides over to second after the Phillies non-tendered Cesar Hernandez. Super-utility guy Scott Kingery will most likely open the season at third with Maikel Franco out of the picture.

This signing should take the Phillies out of the Anthony Rendon sweepstakes. The Athletic’s Matt Gelb previously reported the front office has been directed to stay under the $208 million luxury tax.

This is the second free-agent splash the Phillies have made this offseason. The Phils signed former New York Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler to a five-year, $118 million contract to help stabilize the rotation.

Didi and Joe back together again?@markdero7 and Tom Verducci give their thoughts on the latest reports. #MLBTonight | #WinterMeetings pic.twitter.com/RfEpsHV6ls — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 10, 2019

Gregorius only played 82 games for the Yanks this past season after coming back from Tommy John surgery. He hit .238 with 16 home runs and 61 RBI.

Overall, he is a career .264 hitter with a .742 OPS, while tallying 110 home runs and 417 RBI in his eight seasons.

Girardi managed Gregorius for three seasons in New York.

Gregorius, who will turn 30 in February, previously played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds.