PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – President Donald Trump will be in Philadelphia this weekend for the annual Army-Navy game as the House of Representatives moves ahead with articles of impeachment against him. The game will be held at Lincoln Financial Field at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
This will be the president’s third time attending the Army-Navy game. Last year, Trump kicked off the game with the coin toss.
For part of the game, the president watched from the sideline at the Linc, standing with cadets and also notably with Gen. Mark Milley.
More than 70,000 spectators are expected to be at the event. The president’s attendance will mean increased security for fans entering the stadium and tailgating in the parking lots around South Philadelphia.
You can catch the Army-Navy game on CBS3. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.
