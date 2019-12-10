BREAKING:Police Officer Among 6 Dead In Jersey City Shootout
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Police say a man was shot once in the face and killed Tuesday night. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on the 1300 block of West Chew Avenue in the city’s Fern Rock section.

Police say the victim, who is believed to be around 20 years old, was shot once in the left cheek.

He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7:11 p.m.

No arrests have been made at this time. An investigation continues.

