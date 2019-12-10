Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Police say a man was shot once in the face and killed Tuesday night. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on the 1300 block of West Chew Avenue in the city’s Fern Rock section.
Police say the victim, who is believed to be around 20 years old, was shot once in the left cheek.
He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7:11 p.m.
No arrests have been made at this time. An investigation continues.
You must log in to post a comment.