Police: Man Critically Injured In West Philadelphia Shooting

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a shooter who left a man critically injured. The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Monday on the 400 block of 52nd Street in West Philadelphia.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times.

Right now, he’s listed in critical but stable condition.

There’s no word yet on a motive in the shooting.

