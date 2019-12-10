Police Chase Ends In Crash In Brewerytown

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person is in custody after a police chase ended in a crash in Brewerytown. The van police were chasing crashed into another vehicle near 15th and West Norris Streets, just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say they initially started chasing the van because they thought it was connected to a nearby shooting. They then discovered the van was stolen but was not connected to the shooting.

There were no injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

