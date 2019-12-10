Police Chase Ends In Crash In Brewerytown

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person is in custody after a police chase ended in a crash in Brewerytown. The van police were chasing crashed into another vehicle near 15th and West Norris Streets, just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person is in custody after a police chase ended in a crash in Brewerytown. The van police were chasing crashed into another vehicle near 15th and West Norris Streets, just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say they initially started chasing the van because they thought it was connected to a nearby shooting. They then discovered the van was stolen but was not connected to the shooting.
There were no injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.