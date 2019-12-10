



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This Eagles team is bad for you. They’re the guy or girl you’re dating that’s stringing you along. You know neither of you is in it for the long haul.

It’s a flawed relationship — everyone knows it and the two of you are just waiting it out until you can throw your hands up and go your separate ways. It’s fun while it lasts, but it’s not the real thing.

What I’m saying is the 2019 Eagles aren’t good. If they find a way to beat the Redskins, Cowboys and Giants, they’ll win the NFC East at 9-7 and host a wild card game.

Don’t confuse a potential four-game winning streak with the Eagles suddenly turning things around. They’re not the same thing, and beating up on scrubs doesn’t fix or mask the issues they have. Prepare yourself for the breakup.

Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, let’s take a look back at the Eagles’ overtime victory over the 2-11 Giants that required everything Carson Wentz had in him.

The injury train continues

You can now include Alshon Jeffery on the Eagles’ hit list. NFL Network is reporting the Birds’ No. 1 receiver is out for the year, joining DeSean Jackson on the shelf. Lane Johnson’s ankle injury isn’t as severe, according to Doug Pederson, but he may miss time as well.

On the final drive of the game, the Eagles were without Jordan Howard, Jeffery, Jackson, Nelson Agholor, Johnson and Jason Peters — after the obligatory Peters in-game injury.

The fact that the Eagles won with half their offense comprised of practice squad players is great, but the amount of injuries have and will continue to catch up with the bottom line.

Don’t forget, this is a team that didn’t have their first FOUR defensive backs for most of the beginning of the year and also lost Malik Jackson immediately. Speaking of…

Secondary miscues seemed to get fixed in second half

Eli Manning did not play well against the Eagles. Both of his touchdowns were blown assignments.

The first one was a horrible missed tackle by Ronald Darby and the second was a clear miscommunication between corner and safety.

The Eagles figured it out and Manning went full Eli after the break. He threw for 24 yards in the last two quarters, so let’s pump the breaks, ESPN.

Practice squad Perkins

The Eagles finally got contributions from their depth. Why has Greg Ward been on the practice squad this long?

Ward, Boston Scott and Josh Perkins combined for 199 yards. Perkins had five receptions last night alone — or as I like to call it three less than J.J. Arcega-Whiteside’s entire season. They’ll need guys we’ve barely seen to keep producing if they’re going on a playoff run –which they won’t.

Was this the best win of Carson’s career?

Pederson seems to think so. I’m not sure I agree, but considering the lack of talent around Wentz and his struggles in his fourth season, it’s definitely a morale booster for the team and for Carson.

Quickly, it is the holiday season so I just want to put it out into existence: I know it’s not possible for the Eagles to win the division at 6-10, but if they can go 7-9 and host a 13-3 Seahawks or Saints team in the first round of the playoffs, it would just be *chef kissing fingers emoji* perfect, just to listen to all of the NFL playoff truthers complain.