



SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a years-long human trafficking and prostitution investigation in Smyrna. Officials say 61-year-old James Wall and 64-year-old Sha Shen were arrested Monday after detectives executed search warrants at a residence on the 100 block of Holly Ridge Drive and at the Kiki Spa on the unit block of East Commerce Street in Smyrna.

Officials say they found numerous pieces of evidence relating to the investigation.

Investigators determined the two were using victims trafficked into the country illegally to engage in prostitution and other sexual acts at their business, the Kiki Spa.

The Smyrna Police Department are partnering with Homeland Security, the Salvation Army, Zoe Ministries, Garden Hope of New York and Restore New York to offer resources to the human trafficking victims rescued in the investigation.

Officials are focusing this case on the victims to ensure they receive the support available to them.

The suspects were charged with human trafficking, promoting prostitution and other related charges.

They were committed to the Department of Corrections after not being able to post a $70,000 cash bond.