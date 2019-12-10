PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the second time this week, the Frank Rizzo statue has been vandalized. Police say a person threw Oodles of Noodles and gravy on the statue, which sits across from City Hall in Paine Plaza.
They also say the person suffers from a mental illness and charges will not be filed.
In the meantime, the search continues for the vandal responsible for spray-painting the word “fascist” on the statue earlier this week.
The vandalism is renewing a debate on whether the 2,000-pound, 10-foot statue across the street from City Hall should be moved.
In 2017, the words “black power” were spray-painted on it. That same year, someone threw eggs at it.
Mayor Jim Kenney says the statue will be moved when Paine Plaza outside the Municipal Services Building is redone in a few years. But exactly where the statue will end up is still up in the air.
