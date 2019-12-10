



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The injury list continues to grow for the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Doug Pederson revealed Tuesday that wide receiver Alshon Jeffery suffered a “significant” foot injury in Monday night’s win against the New York Giants.

“For Alshon, it’s a little more significant and we’ll need to go through a course of action plan with him here pretty soon, probably,” Pederson said.

He did not go into detail but said he was waiting for one more test to be do done before giving more information.

Jeffery exited Monday night’s game with a non-contact foot injury and was seen limping to the sideline during a scoring drive in the second quarter.

The team was also without Nelson Agholor whose status for next week’s game is still unknown.

The Eagles only dressed three receivers for Monday night’s game and were down to one at one point when J.J. Arcega-Whiteside had to leave the game.

These are the latest injuries to a depleted receiving corps that also lost speedster DeSean Jackson for the regular season after undergoing surgery on a core muscle injury.

When asked about the current state of the receivers on the roster, Pederson says the team is keeping their options open.

“We’ve got a couple of guys on the practice squad if we need to make a move. Obviously, as you know, we could look outside of the building if we need to but we’re going to try and get something in place pretty quick,” he said.