UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A deer seen wandering a Bergen County town with its head stuck in a plastic pumpkin has been rescued, police said. The borough of Upper Saddle River posted on Facebook late Tuesday morning that a deer seen wandering around with part of its head, including it’s mouth, stuck inside a plastic pumpkin, had been found and the pumpkin has been removed.
The pumpkin is the kind typically used for trick-or-treating at Halloween.
A short time before, Upper Saddle River published a post asking for tips after people reported seeing the deer.
The borough thanked animal control and the New Jersey Division of Fish & Wildlife.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.