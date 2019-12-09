  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was stabbed in the city’s Frankford section overnight, now police are on the hunt for his attacker. It happened inside “Bridge Deli” on the 1600 block of Bridge Street, just before midnight Sunday.

The victim was rushed to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

The attack remains under investigation.

