



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After a quiet weekend, we can expect a very active start to the workweek. Areas of mist and drizzle will continue this afternoon until another round of steady rain moves in later today. Rain will likely impact your evening commute and could be heavy at times.

Are you going to the Eagles game tonight? Plan to bring the rain gear! Rain is a pretty good bet during the game, but it may not rain during the entire game. Some computer models are showing some breaks in the rain tonight, so we are keeping our fingers crossed. At least you won’t have to bundle up too much.

Temperatures will be in the 50s and that’s warm for December football. Go Birds!

Rain chances continue on Tuesday, but it doesn’t look to be a washout. Tuesday morning may start off mainly dry with the rain arriving during the afternoon and evening along and behind a cold front. Highs could reach the low 60s before the cold front moves across the region.

Then it’s all downhill from there! We go from highs in the 60s on Tuesday to highs in the 30s Wednesday and Thursday. The temperature roller coaster ride continues, so hang on!

The forecast gets tricky Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The computer models are showing a batch of moisture lingering behind the front. As the colder air catches up to this moisture, rain should change over to snow late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning before ending.

These type of events are always tough to forecast. There are still many unanswered questions: Will the cold air move in faster allowing for an earlier changeover? Or will the drier air move in faster shutting off the precipitation earlier? Also something to note, temperatures will be above freezing when the snow begins to fall, so that will affect how much snow accumulates.

So taking all of that uncertainty into account, right now it looks like light accumulations will be possible, with the best chances north and west of the city. I don’t think this will be a big snow event, but it could cause problems during the Wednesday morning commute.

This forecast will change over the next 48 hours, so stay tuned to CBS Philly for the most up to date forecast.

By: Meteorologist Tiffany Savona