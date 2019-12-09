Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who drove a pickup truck into a storefront to steal a cash register. The incident happened on Dec. 5 at the Kuttanadu Market, which is located on the 8900 block of Krewstown Road in Bustleton.
Surveillance video captured the suspect smashing the door and leaving.
Several minutes later the suspect returns and grabs the cash register before fleeing in a Dodge Dakota pickup truck.
If you recognize the suspect or have seen the truck, contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477.
You must log in to post a comment.