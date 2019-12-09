Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police sources tell CBS3 that an alleged robber was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in the Brewerytown section of the city. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting that happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of North 27th Street.
According to police, the victim was shot twice in the chest during an attempted robbery.
The man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say a person is in custody and a weapon has been recovered.
