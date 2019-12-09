PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers will be without their top offensive player for awhile. The Flyers announced Monday that forward Travis Konecny is out indefinitely after suffering a concussion in Saturday’s 4-3 win against the Ottawa Senators.
INJURY UPDATES:
Forward Travis Konecny has a concussion. He is out indefinitely.
Forward Joel Farabee will not practice today (wisdom teeth removed).
Forward Oskar Lindblom will not practice today (maintenance).
Konecny suffered a hard, open-ice hit by Mark Borowiecki late in the first period.
Borowiecki entered third in the NHL with 115 hits, and he caught an unsuspecting Konecny with a hard check with 2:22 left in the first. No penalty was called on the hit.
Konecny leads the team in points with 28 and is tied for first in goals with 11.
The young winger signed a six-year, $33 million contract with the Flyers before the season.
The Flyers are currently 17-8-5 with 39 points, which is the organization’s third-best start this decade.
