WATCH LIVE:Impeachment Inquiry Of President Trump Continues With Hearing In House Judiciary Committee
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Special Report
    1:00 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Flyers, Philadelphia News, Travis Konecny


PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers will be without their top offensive player for awhile. The Flyers announced Monday that forward Travis Konecny is out indefinitely after suffering a concussion in Saturday’s 4-3 win against the Ottawa Senators.

 

Konecny suffered a hard, open-ice hit by Mark Borowiecki late in the first period.

Flyers Weekly Takeaways: Ivan Provorov Is Real Deal And An Overdue Appreciation Of Scott Laughton

Borowiecki entered third in the NHL with 115 hits, and he caught an unsuspecting Konecny with a hard check with 2:22 left in the first. No penalty was called on the hit.

Konecny leads the team in points with 28 and is tied for first in goals with 11.

The young winger signed a six-year, $33 million contract with the Flyers before the season.

The Flyers are currently 17-8-5 with 39 points, which is the organization’s third-best start this decade.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments