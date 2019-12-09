PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of Pennsylvania lawmakers toured so-called “nuisance establishments” in Philadelphia on Monday. Officials say certain “stop and go” shops in the city have had several instances of unruly crowds, drug use and public drunkenness.
They also mention that these stores are frequented by unaccompanied minors.
Lawmakers say the stores meet the bare minimum of seating and food service requirements. But, despite the illegal activity, they are allowed to keep their liquor licenses.
“You are not supposed to be selling alcohol to adults and candy to kids in the same location,” Sen. Shariff Street said. “That should not be a business model that exists, there should not be takeout glasses for shots. Shots are supposed to be drank inside of an establishment.”
Lawmakers say they are receiving bipartisan support to change how these stores operate.
You must log in to post a comment.