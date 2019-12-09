BREAKING:Alleged Robber Shot, Killed During Attempted Robbery, Philly Police Sources Say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who shot a 31-year-old man on a Kensington street. Investigators released surveillance video in hopes of identifying the suspect.

Last Thursday, just after 5:30 p.m., police say the suspect walked up to a group of people on the 2900 block of Kensington Avenue and fired a shot that struck a man in the arm.

The suspect then walked away.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police.

