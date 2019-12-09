Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who shot a 31-year-old man on a Kensington street. Investigators released surveillance video in hopes of identifying the suspect.
Last Thursday, just after 5:30 p.m., police say the suspect walked up to a group of people on the 2900 block of Kensington Avenue and fired a shot that struck a man in the arm.
The suspect then walked away.
The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact police.
