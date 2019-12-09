PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Well, it was definitely ugly but the Eagles got the job done. The Birds pulled out a 23-17 overtime win over the New York Giants on Monday night with a little help from running back Boston Scott and Zach Ertz feeding them life.

After being booed off the field in the first half, the Birds scored 20 unanswered points to pull out the win.

Somehow, the Eagles (6-7) are now tied for first place in the NFC East with the Dallas Cowboys.

Wentz connected with Ertz on a two-yard touchdown to give the Eagles the much-needed win. It was Ertz’s second touchdown of the night.

Carson Wentz threw a dart to Ertz with just under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 17.

Scott recorded the Eagles’ first touchdown of the night on a 2-yard run with a minute-and-a-half left in the third quarter, cutting the Giants lead to seven.

The Eagles marched down the field on their next drive, but Greg Ward Jr. dropped a perfectly placed ball in the endzone on third down. That was followed by a missed field goal by Jake Elliott.

Wentz continued to make some questionable throws, missing his receivers. On the second drive of the game, he threw a deep ball to Alshon Jeffrey but the ball ended up out of bounds.

He also recorded his 10th fumble of the year on a fourth-down quarterback sneak which was recovered by the Giants.

The Birds came into the game with three wide receivers suited up — and lost Jeffrey due to a foot injury in the first quarter. That left just Ward and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

Offensive tackle Lane Johnson suffered a foot injury late in the second quarter and did not return.

Eagles’ cornerback Ronald Darby missed a tackle on Giants’ receiver Darius Slayton leading to a 35-yard Giants touchdown, which gave the Giants a 7-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter.

Eli Manning again connected with Slayton for a 55-yard touchdown after he burned Darby down the field, putting the Giants up 17-3.

The Birds cut the Giants lead to seven after a two-yard touchdown run by Scott late in the third quarter.

More to come…

CBS3’s Alyssa Adams contributed to this report.