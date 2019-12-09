



MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A West Philadelphia man will soon be free after serving nearly three decades in prison for his role in a deadly robbery. David Sheppard must still face a theft charge over stolen jeans.

David Sheppard was released on his own recognizance. Meanwhile, Delaware County District Attorney Kat Copeland says this was never about the shoplifting case, but about not notifying the victim’s family.

“I prayed and I kept praying that they were going to let my brother free and they let him free,” said Sheppard’s sister, Crystal Sheppard.

Sheppard will soon be free and picked up by his family at prison and taken to a halfway house after a judge ruled during his bail hearing to agree with attorneys from both sides to release him on his own personal recognizance.

The 54-year-old West Philadelphia native had served 27 years for his role in a deadly shooting and robbery of a beloved Overbrook pharmacy owner, Thomas Brannan.

Sheppard was not the gunman but was serving life for second-degree felony murder.

On Wednesday, the state’s Pardons Board and Gov. Tom Wolf approved his release.

Hours before his release from SCI Phoenix prison Friday, Copeland, the outgoing Republican DA, filed a detainer over his failure to show for court for a 1992 stolen jeans case in Springfield.

Sheppard’s public defender called Copeland’s action an injustice.

“I still feel it was an abuse of power. I’m glad they saw the light when the rubber met the road and it was time to address the matter in court,” Max Orenstein said.

Copeland says her decision was about not notifying the victim’s family before granting clemency.

“The question should be asked, what efforts were made? Because here there was clearly a breakdown in the system which has yet to be acknowledged,” Copeland said.

Eyewitness News spoke with the slain pharmacy owner’s daughters outside of court.

“I think the way that we were notified made it really difficult again, to have to continually relive it,” Patricia Brannan O’Neil said.

The victim’s daughters sat down with the lieutenant governor and gave suggestions on how to notify families in the future.