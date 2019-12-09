Comments
MANCHESTER, N.J. (AP) – Nine cats died as fire swept through a house in Manchester Township. No one was home when the blaze broke out in the residence on Rabbit Court Sunday afternoon.
Smoke and flames were coming from the side of the one-story home when firefighters arrived on the scene. Fire companies from Ridgeway, Whiting, Lakehurst, and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst also responded.
The cause is under investigation.
