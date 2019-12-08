  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Frank Rizzo, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Vandals once again targeted the Frank Rizzo statue at Paine Plaza in Center City. This time, someone spray-painted the word “fascist” on the statue.

Police did know about the vandalism until contacted by CBS3.

Calls to remove the statue have persisted for years by those claiming the former mayor and police commissioner brutalized the African American community.

The statue is reportedly slated to be moved in 2021.

The search is one for the vandal.

