PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 28-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot twice in West Philadelphia, police say. The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. on the 1800 block of South Alden Street on Sunday.
Police say the victim suffered gunshot wounds to his upper back and his right leg.
He was rushed to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, where he was placed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.
