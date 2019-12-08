By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old has died after being struck by a vehicle in the Bridesburg section of the city. According to police, this happened in the 2600 block of Bridge Street Sunday morning.

Just after 2:30 a.m., police say a 2017 Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on Bridge Street when the driver struck the teenager, who was attempting to cross the street.

The 17-year-old was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

