PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old has died after being struck by a vehicle in the Bridesburg section of the city. According to police, this happened in the 2600 block of Bridge Street Sunday morning.
Just after 2:30 a.m., police say a 2017 Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on Bridge Street when the driver struck the teenager, who was attempting to cross the street.
The 17-year-old was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
