  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:25 PMNFL Football
    7:30 PM60 Minutes
    8:30 PMGod Friended Me
    9:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:30 PMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware County news, Delaware County shooting, Local, Local TV

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Chester are investigating after a 30-year-old man was found dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The incident happened at 9:45 a.m. in the area of 11th and Kerlin Streets in Chester on Sunday.

Police say the victim was found dead in the driver’s seat with numerous gunshot wounds. The vehicle also was struck numerous times, according to police.

Authorities identified the victim as Damar Wilson.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact police at 610-447-8420 or 610-891-4711.

Comments