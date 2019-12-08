Comments
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Chester are investigating after a 30-year-old man was found dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The incident happened at 9:45 a.m. in the area of 11th and Kerlin Streets in Chester on Sunday.
Police say the victim was found dead in the driver’s seat with numerous gunshot wounds. The vehicle also was struck numerous times, according to police.
Authorities identified the victim as Damar Wilson.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact police at 610-447-8420 or 610-891-4711.
