



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The season of giving is upon us and the Pennsylvania SPCA is hoping you can help a pet in need. PSPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson joined CBS3 on Sunday morning to talk about what the PSPCA’s is looking for this holiday season that might fit into someone’s giving list.

The items the PSPCA is looking for includes unopened dog and cat food or treats, new toys, paper towels, blankets, and money gifts.

For those who do not have the financial funds to donate any items, the PSPCA is always looking for volunteers so you can donate your time as well.

Here are this week’s adoptable pets:

Patricia – A super sweet 6-year-old pittie mix who sadly ended up in the shelter when her family was moving and couldn’t take her with them. Everyone at the shelter loves her, she has lived with children and is dog-friendly.

David – A 4-year-old pittie mix. If you’re looking for a new best friend, David is your man. This snuggle bug loves to play and wiggle his way into your lap. He’s great on the leash and is very smart. He’s very food motivated, which makes training a snap.

Suho – A 2-year-old domestic short-hair cat rescued by the Humane Law Enforcement team. This male cat has experienced hair loss, but it’s growing back. He may look silly, but he is all sweetness.

The PSPCA is also hosting their Deck the Paws event at Fashion District Philadelphia, there will be an adoption fashion show as well as time to meet some adoptable pets from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Santa Claus will also be in attendance to take pictures with your pets, for more information on the event, click here.

To adopt a pet, visit the PSPCA East Erie Avenue headquarters. It’s now open every day. For more information on how to adopt, click here.