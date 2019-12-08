PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An update on a bold robbery that dampened the holiday spirit in Mayfair. A thief stole a truck filled with decorations and some toys for the neighborhood’s Christmas display. Now a young man is helping to make things right.

This is a story about showing a grinch the true meaning of Christmas.

The tale took off earlier this week when a truck full of presents for the Mayfair Christmas tree lighting was stolen.

Holiday heroes have since come forward.

Alex Benabe, of Northeast Philadephia, summoned the power of his online gaming network.

“We raised $2,500 — just on the first day,” Benabe said.

Within days, the 19-year-old raised a total of $5,000.

“My dad and my mom helped me come up with the idea,” he said. “They knew I had the community and the platform to give back and I decided to make my community come together.”

Manny Benabe — motivated by his son’s selfless act — set up incentives and benchmarks.

The biggest?

“At $5,000, he had to shave his goatee that he’s been growing for 18 years,” Manny Benabe said.

On Saturday afternoon, father and son took the cash to a Five Below, where they purchased toy after toy.

The spirit of giving in action on Aramingo Avenue.

“We went to the Five Below and we just had a bunch of carts, anything we grabbed and started throwing in the carts. I’m talking whole rows of stuff,” Alex Benabe said.

At an event that for a blink had been overshadowed by misfortune, things seemed a bit brighter this year at the Mayfair Christmas tree lighting.

All thanks to a young man named Alex who decided to show a grinch who’s boss.

“I’m just happy I’m part of the cause on why kids are going to be happy for Christmas,” he said.