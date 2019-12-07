Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 48-year-old man has died after police say he was shot several times in a Southwest Philadelphia double shooting. The incident happened at 6:45 p.m. on the 6200 block of Harley Avenue, near the intersection of South 62nd Street, on Saturday.
Police say the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his back, buttocks and head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 21-year-old man was also shot twice — once in his right arm and once in his left. He was rushed to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.