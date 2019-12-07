  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia shooting


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a gunman who shot a 34-year-old man to death in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. According to authorities, the shooting happened on Ridge Avenue near West Oxford Street.

Police believe the victim was looking through the trunk of his SUV when he was shot four times, including twice in the chest.

credit: CBS3

The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are checking the neighborhood for surveillance video.

