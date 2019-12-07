  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Patco


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PATCO’s Owl Service is back on track. The late-night service launched at midnight.

The trains will run until 4 a.m. on weekends and 5 a.m. on weekends. According to PATCO, a police officer will be onboard owl trains from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. on weekdays and from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. on weekends.

Trains run operate every 60 minutes, instead of every 45 minutes.

PATCO says all stations will remain open 24/7/365 except for the 9th and Locust Street stop in Center City which is currently closed between 12:07 a.m. and 4:15 a.m. daily.

PATCO initially announced plans to limit late-night service in May but revamped the schedule after some riders complained.

For more information on the service, click here.

