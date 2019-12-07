PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PATCO’s Owl Service is back on track. The late-night service launched at midnight.
The trains will run until 4 a.m. on weekends and 5 a.m. on weekends. According to PATCO, a police officer will be onboard owl trains from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. on weekdays and from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. on weekends.
Changes to #PATCO's owl service begin TODAY (12/7/19):
Overnight trains will run every 60 minutes (instead of 45) between 12a-4a on weekdays & 2a-5a on weekends. No changes to station hours and a police officer will be onboard trains.
🔗 https://t.co/9t256W8nWb pic.twitter.com/8RbYkp1xUC
— PATCO (@RidePATCO) December 7, 2019
Trains run operate every 60 minutes, instead of every 45 minutes.
PATCO says all stations will remain open 24/7/365 except for the 9th and Locust Street stop in Center City which is currently closed between 12:07 a.m. and 4:15 a.m. daily.
PATCO initially announced plans to limit late-night service in May but revamped the schedule after some riders complained.
