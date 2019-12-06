WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – The search continues for the elusive black bear in Wilmington. Helicopters were out searching for the bear on Friday morning.
Now known as “Delabear,” the animal was last spotted on Thursday running through people’s backyards near the Alapocas Run State Park. Because of that, the wooded areas of the park will remain closed until further notice.
Officials tried to tranquilize the bear on Thursday, but they say the dart fell out and the bear kept running.
Despite the given danger, some residents were still seen out in the park on Friday.
“I’m trying to stay in the clear,” Jane Woerner said. “I’ll keep an eye out for sure.”
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said their plan if they find the bear, is to capture it and transport it out of state to the bear’s normal habitat.
In the meantime, anyone who sees the bear should not approach it and should call police.
