WARMINSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Warminster police are investigating a series of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles parked in a number of shopping centers in the township. According to police, the thefts happened during the day between mid-November to early December.
The thieves seem to target late 90s to early 2000 Honda Accords and remove the converters with a power saw while victims were shopping.
Police released pictures of two suspects in connection to the most recent theft from a vehicle at the Dunkin Donuts at 590 W. Street Rd. on Dec. 2.
If you recognize either of the individuals, you are urged to contact Warminster Police at 215-672-1000.
