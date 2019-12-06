  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bucks County news, Local, Warminster Township news


WARMINSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Warminster police are investigating a series of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles parked in a number of shopping centers in the township. According to police, the thefts happened during the day between mid-November to early December.

The thieves seem to target late 90s to early 2000 Honda Accords and remove the converters with a power saw while victims were shopping.

Police released pictures of two suspects in connection to the most recent theft from a vehicle at the Dunkin Donuts at 590 W. Street Rd. on Dec. 2.

credit: Warminster Twp. Police

credit: Warminster Twp. Police

If you recognize either of the individuals, you are urged to contact Warminster Police at 215-672-1000.

Comments