PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fighting for change. Students took to the streets in Philadelphia on Friday with a loud message.
Protesters from Pennsylvania Climate Strike marched with signs in hand, calling for action on climate change.
Organizers then rallied at City Hall, urging the government to ban all new fossil fuel infrastructure in the city.
The young men and women say they are fighting for their future.
“Today I’m striking because this can not be our reality. We have to do something now. If that means striking then I’ll strike until I can’t no more,” 17-year-old Paige Scott-Cooper said.
Rallies also took place in Harrisburg, State College, Pittsburgh and Erie.
