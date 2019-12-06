Comments
MILLSBORO, Del. (CBS/AP) — Delaware State Police say a Sussex County man has been killed in an accident at a landscaping company. Authorities say troopers were called to The Bros Landscaping business in Millsboro about 7:45 a.m. Thursday.
Police say the owner of the business found 34-year-old Jose Zamora-Rivera of Milton pinned underneath a dump truck he was working on.
Zamora-Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene.
