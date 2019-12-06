Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an 11-year-old girl was shot in Southwest Philadelphia Friday night. Police say the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on the 2400 block of South 66th Street.
Police say the girl suffered a graze wound to the left thigh. She was transported by police to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and is currently in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
There is no word on what led to the shooting.
