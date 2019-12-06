



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania SPCA is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect who shot a cat with an arrow before it was left in a trash can in West Philadelphia Friday. The SPCA says a citizen reported finding the injured cat early Friday morning next to a corner store on the 5900 block of Chestnut Street.

Officials transported the cat, with the arrow still lodged in its body, to SPCA’s Erie Avenue headquarters, but the cat did not survive.

The Pennsylvania SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement Officers were able to track down the cat’s owner, who said the cat had gotten out Thursday night and did not return.

In surveillance video from the corner store, an individual was seen scooping the injured cat up with a shovel and placing it in a trash can. The cat was still alive at the time, and was later found some distance from the trash can.

“This act of cruelty is especially heinous,” said Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA. “An innocent animal was shot in our city with an arrow, thrown away still alive and suffering as if it were nothing. We are here to say that it was not nothing, and we cannot stand for such horrific acts against an animal. We implore those who have information about this case to come forward.”

Now the SPCA is asking for the public’s help identifying the person in the video to uncover what happened and who shot the cat.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Pennsylvania SPCA at 866-601-7722.