MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) — Mark D’Amico will spend the next five years in prison after pleading guilty for his role in a $400,000 GoFundMe scam. D’Amico on Friday pleaded guilty to the state charge of misapplication of entrusted property.
Alleged mastermind of $400k #GoFundMe scam Mark D’Amico pleads guilty to single state property misuse charge with 5 year prison term. This paves way for more serious federal charges his attorney plans to fight. pic.twitter.com/652lghcDj7
— Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) December 6, 2019
D’Amico has agreed to serve five years in prison and pay restitution. His sentence would run concurrently with any federal sentence he might face.
He is currently facing federal wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges.
Prosecutors say D’Amico, his then-girlfriend Katelyn McClure and homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt made up a story in 2017 about Bobbitt giving $20 to help McClure when her car ran out of gas in Philadelphia.
Bobbitt and McClure both pleaded guilty to federal and state crimes. Authorities have alleged D’Amico was the ringleader and concocted the story.
Bobbitt received a multi-year drug treatment probation sentence for his role in the scam.
Authorities began investigating last year after Bobbitt sued the couple for allegedly not giving him the money.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.