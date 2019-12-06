Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A life-sized robot is teaching students in Philadelphia all about the latest emerging digital skills. CODE-E, a robotic teacher, visited classrooms to show students how vital technology is to their future careers.
The robot visited students at McClure Elementary in Hunting Park on Friday.
This program is funded by the financial company PwC’s charitable foundation.
The company is taking CODE-E to classrooms around the country and offers teachers a free computer science curriculum to use in their classrooms.
