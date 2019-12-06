  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A life-sized robot is teaching students in Philadelphia all about the latest emerging digital skills. CODE-E, a robotic teacher, visited classrooms to show students how vital technology is to their future careers.

The robot visited students at McClure Elementary in Hunting Park on Friday.

credit: CBS3

This program is funded by the financial company PwC’s charitable foundation.

The company is taking CODE-E to classrooms around the country and offers teachers a free computer science curriculum to use in their classrooms.

