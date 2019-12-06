  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Galloway Township news, Local, Local TV, New Jersey news

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police departments across South Jersey are cracking down on drunk driving with their year-end holiday crackdown campaign. Departments are increasing patrols and holding checkpoints starting Friday through Jan. 1.

The nationwide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign aims to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.

Officials say it’s critical over the holiday season.

“This is a critical law enforcement program that can save lives during a time of the year when social gatherings with alcohol increase the risk of impaired driving,” the Galloway Township Police Department said.

Last year, 20% of all fatal crashes in New Jersey were alcohol-related.

In the past five years, 37,000 alcohol-involved crashes resulted in 679 deaths.

