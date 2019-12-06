PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re taking a stroll around Philadelphia’s Christmas Village this HolidayFest. The famous open-air market at Love Park has become a popular spot to find unique gifts.
A few blocks away is the new Fashion District. Of course, they have shopping, but they also have some pretty unbelievable experiences for the holidays.
The Fashion District Philadelphia is getting festive for the holidays. If you plan on visiting this holiday season, they have a few things in store to get you in the holiday spirit.
To set the tone, there’s a sight to see. Look up to see the 41-foot orb tree.
“Every half hour they can see the show beginning at 4 p.m. every single day. The tunes that you hear when you listen to the light show they’re all Philly POPS,” said Sarah Frank, with the Fashion District.
