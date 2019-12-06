Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Christmas Village in Philadelphia has some new additions in 2019. At this time of year, there’s a place that always serves that cup of cheer.
“It’s a whole community thing. Everybody comes out, everyone’s happy and friendly. It’s a nice time to celebrate Christmas,” one woman said.
The Christmas Village draws in a crowd from far and wide. For many, it’s the holiday tradition they seek to celebrate with their loved ones by their side.
There’s plenty of feasting and fashion for all good girls and boys and towering 65 feet is a big, brand new toy — a Ferris wheel.
Watch the video above for more on the Christmas Village.
You must log in to post a comment.