



MALVERN, Pa. (CBS) — A second suspect appeared in a Chester County court Friday morning, after being charged with abusing children in her care at a Malvern day care center. The alleged abuse took place at Chesterbrook Academy on the 200 block of Atwater Drive.

Alison Soria waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

The former Malvern Chesterbrook Academy Day Care teacher had nothing to say as she left Wayne District Court.

The 39-year-old Jenkintown native has been charged with felony child endangerment and simple assault. This comes after East Whiteland Township police and the Chester County District Attorney’s office found classroom videos of Soria allegedly striking and dropping toddlers.

Last month, 32-year-old Jessica Kochanski of Havertown also waived her preliminary hearing.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, surveillance video captured Soria pushing a boy from a table, causing him to strike his head and injure his lip.

The day care fired both teachers. Neither of the teachers has prior records.

“We are looking forward to getting discovery, reviewing what they have and we will look forward to justice being served at the next level,” Soria’s attorney William DeNardo said.

“Have you seen any of this classroom video of your child allegedly harming a child?” asked CBS3’s Chantee Lans.

“I have not seen the videos yet,” DeNardo said. “My client is pleading not guilty to the next level and we will look forward to working this through the system.”

“Videos are going to be hard to dispute, for sure. It’s some open hand slaps, dropping roughly on their cots and just handling a child in a manner that is not conducive to a child care environment,” East Whiteland Sgt. Patricia Doyle said.

Police say there is a third teacher who was caught on camera abusing children. She is expected to turn herself in next week.