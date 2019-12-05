  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Vineland News, Vineland Police, Walmart


VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Vineland police are searching for a suspect they say punched a 64-year-old Walmart employee in the face multiple times for looking at him. The incident happened on Dec. 1 at the store located at 1070 W. Landis Ave.

According to police, the suspect fled the store after the assault.

The employee suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from Inspira Medical Center.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s. He was also in the company of a man and a woman police would like to speak with.

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact police at 856-691-4111.

