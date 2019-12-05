Comments
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Vineland police are searching for a suspect they say punched a 64-year-old Walmart employee in the face multiple times for looking at him. The incident happened on Dec. 1 at the store located at 1070 W. Landis Ave.
According to police, the suspect fled the store after the assault.
The employee suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from Inspira Medical Center.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s. He was also in the company of a man and a woman police would like to speak with.
If anyone has any information about this incident, contact police at 856-691-4111.
You must log in to post a comment.