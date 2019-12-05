Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Special Council on Gun Violence held a public hearing at Temple University on Thursday in an effort to reduce gun violence in the community. Community outreach leaders, victim service providers, researchers, law enforcement, and faith-based organizations were in attendance providing information to the group in the Philadelphia area.
The public hearing was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine.
This was one of five regional hearings designed to help the council develop recommendations to prevent and reduce gun violence in Pennsylvania.
