By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local TV, philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Special Council on Gun Violence held a public hearing at Temple University on Thursday in an effort to reduce gun violence in the community. Community outreach leaders, victim service providers, researchers, law enforcement, and faith-based organizations were in attendance providing information to the group in the Philadelphia area.

The public hearing was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine.

This was one of five regional hearings designed to help the council develop recommendations to prevent and reduce gun violence in Pennsylvania.

 

